Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RTMC: Motorist caught doing 224km/h due in court – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
RTMC: Motorist caught doing 224km/h due in court
Eyewitness News
The RTMC says a 24-year-old driver is due in court in Scottburgh after being arrested for speeding. FILE: Picture: freeimages.com. Speeding driver · Road Traffic Management Cooperation. Email; Print …
Road abusers netted over the New Year's weekendNews24
Arrested 24-year-old VW Golf speedster to appear in KZN courtCitizen

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.