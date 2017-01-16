Rubbin’ Minds’ Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Loses Mother-in-Law

Rubbin’ Minds’ host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns his mother-in-law, the wife of the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors, who died few days ago. The host took to Twitter and Instagram yesterday to express his sad thoughts and goodbyes. See his tweets Mummy, we really miss you. And we always will… Praying that you continue to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

