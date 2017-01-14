Rubin Kazan chase Emenike

Rubin Kazan are thrashing out terms with Fenerbahce over the signing of Emmanuel Emenike, according to reports.

Ajansspor.com claims that the former Nigeria international is open to the idea of joining Rubin Kazan and both clubs are finalizing a deal.

Rubin are hoping to sign Emenike on loan until the end of the season and take care of his wages, but the stumbling block is that the Yellow Canaries are refusing to budge on their 5 million euros asking price in the event that he is acquired outright.

The Russian Premier League club have offered only 2.5 million euros, and are positive negotiations will be fruitful.

Emmanuel Emenike has also been linked with possible moves to Lokomotiv, Spartak Moscow and Sunderland in the winter transfer market.

The post Rubin Kazan chase Emenike appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

