Runtown Implicated In Messy Sex Scanal
Nigerian artiste, Runtown has been implicated in a messy sex scandal which was hinted by self styled O.B.O, Davido on his Snapchat page a while ago. The hint, ‘Keep Y’all wife away from Runtown’, however did not gain traction until social media users pointed out on online entertainment news, The Comment Section’s Instagram page that…
The post Runtown Implicated In Messy Sex Scanal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG