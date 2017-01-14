Runtown, The UK Promoter and Nana: The Love triangle Nigerians are talking about online – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Runtown, The UK Promoter and Nana: The Love triangle Nigerians are talking about online
Gistmaster (blog)
Truth be told, LIB got the scoop a few days back via an anonymous email. A few hours before the drama blew up online this morning,we got another email that reads, 'Linda; you want to pretend as if you didn't hear that London promoter BadGuyToba and his …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG