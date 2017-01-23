Pages Navigation Menu

Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ Dominates PlayData’s ‘Most Played Songs in Nigeria’ for 2017 – Week 4 | See full list

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

PlayData’s Most Played Songs on Nigeria Radio for Week 4, 2017, is out. For this week, we see Runtown‘s ‘Mad over You’ sit on the number one spot, followed by Wizkid‘s ‘Daddy Yo’, Seyi Shay‘s ‘Yolo Yolo’, Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic, and Falz‘ ‘Wehdone Sir’. See the full list below:  

