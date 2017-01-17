Pages Navigation Menu

Runway of Abuja Airport could be fixed without closure- Julius Berger

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business

The Managing Director, Julius Berger, Mr Wolfgang Goetsch, has said that the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, could be fixed without closing down the airport. However, the company said the work would take more than two years. Goetsch made this known in his submission before the Senate on Tuesday at plenary.

