Runway of Abuja Airport could be fixed without closure- Julius Berger
The Managing Director, Julius Berger, Mr Wolfgang Goetsch, has said that the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, could be fixed without closing down the airport. However, the company said the work would take more than two years. Goetsch made this known in his submission before the Senate on Tuesday at plenary.
