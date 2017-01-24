#RunYourRace with Aquafina at the Lagos City Marathon 2017
For several days now, Nigerians on social media have been tweeting, posting and graming the cool, inspiring and hilarious ways they plan to run their lives in 2017 with #RunYourRace. And just hours ago, Aquafina bottled water from the makers of Pepsi, the official water of the Lagos City Marathon, revealed the full story behind […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG