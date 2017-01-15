Pages Navigation Menu

Russell Wilson is Full of Praises for Ciara and Future

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Music

Football player Russell Wilson keeps counting his blessings. Last night, he posted photos from a ski trip he took with Ciara and her toddler son Future this holiday season and was full of praises for them. He thanked God for bringing them into his life and expressed how excited he is to be having a baby […]

