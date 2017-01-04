Russia 2018 World Cup: Rohr wants increased bonuses for Eagles

. Iheanacho, Ighalo, Iwobi not guaranteed shirts

. Eagles line-up Senegal friendly ahead of Cameroon ties

Despite the next Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier matches coming up in August, Super Eagles manager, Germot Rohr has expressed his intention for his players to get bigger match bonuses to boost their confidence.

Rohr while speaking with media men at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos yesterday admitted that his players are highly motivated to go all the way to ensure Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup in Russia, but noted that it would not be out of place for the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to reciprocate their performance by giving them an enhanced bonuses.

“The World Cup is a project that is achievable and Nigeria has the players that can do the job. Our players are highly motivated and ready to do the job and it will be good that their efforts are rewarded with increased bonuses.”

“On our part, we’ll do our best to give the players the opportunity to express themselves.

“The future of Nigerian football is very bright going by what I have seen. There are academies that produce young players and they are the future of the game in Nigeria. We’re partnering with several of these academies and the German Football Federation to help grow the game.”

On the issue of lead strikers he said. “I cannot tell you if it would be Iheanacho, Ighalo, Brown Ideye or Iwobi that would be in the line-up. There’re several new strikers that want to play for Nigeria and that are doing very well for their clubs.

“Every match is a difficult one in the race to qualify for Russia 2018. Cameroon and Algeria won’t be easy but the challenge of taking Nigeria to the World Cup and the players making their first appearance is strong enough to see us through. That some of the players used their money to fly just to play for Nigeria underlines the determination that flows in the team.

“It’s not all about money but the conviction of the players ready to make the sacrifice they are making. As regards the game against Cameroon, a friendly international match against Senegal that plays the same pattern. This is with a view to getting a good grasp of what Cameroon would bring to the table. We can’t afford to take any team lightly but must be prepared.”

