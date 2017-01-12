Russia allegations set to overshadow Trump press conference

Unsubstantiated allegations that Russian intelligence officials have compromising information about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are set to dominate his first news conference since winning November’s election. The conference was to focused on how he will separate himself from his business interests, but comes amid a growing row over Trump’s ties with Russia. More than 300…

The post Russia allegations set to overshadow Trump press conference appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

