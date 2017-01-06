Russia pulling out some military forces from Syria
Russia is pulling out some of its military forces from Syria, including an aircraft carrier, Russian General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday. The Admiral Kuznetsov carrier is heading to the northern Russian port of Severomorsk, Gerasimov said. Russia is expected to maintain two military bases in the Middle Eastern country; a naval base in Tartus…
The post Russia pulling out some military forces from Syria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG