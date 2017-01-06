Pages Navigation Menu

Russia pulling out some military forces from Syria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Russia is pulling out some of its military forces from Syria, including an aircraft carrier, Russian General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday. The Admiral Kuznetsov carrier is heading to the northern Russian port of Severomorsk, Gerasimov said. Russia is expected to maintain two military bases in the Middle Eastern country; a naval base in Tartus…

