Russia Says it Was Never Involved in Hacker Attacks against U.S.

The Kremlin on Monday refuted accusations of Russia’s involvement in hacker attacks during the U.S. 2016 presidential election, saying that it was a “tiresome witch-hunt.’’ “We continue to categorically rule out any involvement of Moscow and Russian officials and agencies in any hacker attacks,’’ Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Earlier this month, the U.S. intelligence […]

