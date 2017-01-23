Russia World Cup 2018 draw to hold Dec. 1

The 2018 World Cup is set to take place in the Kremlin on Friday, December 1.

According to Russia’s main news agency TASS, Mutko announced the news during a meeting with Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Russia’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko revealed that the final draw for the World Cup has been scheduled to hold in Kremlin, December 1.

Mutko stated: “This proposal suited FIFA and we are already in preparations for the draw.”

Meanwhile, January 30, is the 500-days-to-go milestone for eastern Europe’s first World Cup and a FIFA inspection team is visiting Russia at the end of February to check on preparations for this summer’s dress rehearsal, the Confederations Cup.

That event, which takes place between June 17 and July 2, will feature Russia, 2014 World Cup winners Germany and the six reigning champions of world football’s confederations: Australia, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and the winners of the on-going Africa Cup of Nations.

Russia beat bids from Belgium/Netherlands, England and Portugal/Spain to host the 2018 World Cup at a vote in December 2010.

Meanhwile, the deadline to buy tickets is January 19 while to attend either tournament, fans first have to register to gain a fan passport or ‘FAN ID’.

