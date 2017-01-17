Russian Billionaire Goes All Out for his 19 Year Old Granddaughter’s Wedding in London where Mariah Carey & Elton John Performed
19-year-old Irene Kogan, the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Valery Kogan, got married to her 19-year-old groom Daniel Kevey this past weekend at the prestigious London’s Landmark Hotel. The bride’s 65-year-old Russian-Jewish grandfather is one of the richest men in Russia with a net worth said to be worth around $2 billion. It’s no wonder Sir Elton […]
