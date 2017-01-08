Russia’s Hack of US e-Mails As New Trend In Intelligence Gathering

World Panorama

With Cletus Akwaya Ph.D

cletusakwaya@yahoo.co.uk

It started as a rumours and at best mere suspicion when the defeated Democratic Party in the November 8, 2016 US presidential election raised the alarm that Russia was behind series of cyber-attacks on the campaign secretariat of its presidential nominee, Mrs. Hilary Clinton.

However, the confirmation on Friday, January 6, that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually ordered the hacks has confirmed the claims by both President Barack Obama and Mrs. Hilary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate that the hacks of the emails of her campaign secretariat and senior DNC members was orchestrated to undermine her and boost the chances of Mr. Donald Trump the Republican presidential candidate who eventually won the November 8 polls.

The reports on the hacking controversy prepared by three intelligence agencies- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Adviser, declassified and released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was specific on many issues. The reports were unanimous on the “high confidence” of the involvement of Russian President, Putin who ordered the hacking of the emails for three principal reasons. First, to rubbish Secretary Clinton as being untrustworthy and unelectable as President. Putin’s opposition to Clinton dates back to her tenure as Secretary of State. The Russian President holds Mrs Clinton responsible for instigating the massive protests in 2011 in Moscow against his government through American secretary service when she served as Secretary of State. Putin also blamed Clinton for the embarrassing publication of leaked emails of top Russian officials in the Panama papers leaks including a secret $2billion account allegedly owned by him which information Putin equally blamed on the activities of the former US Secretary of State.

Given his personal dislike of Mrs Clinton therefore, Putin’s mission was also to ensure Trump had an advantage over here since he (Trump) was seen as a more amenable president Moscow could deal with. In making the decision to support Trump, Putin had relied on previous experience of dealing with former European political leaders with vast business interests like Silvio Berlusconi of Italy and Gerhard Schroeder of Germany both wealthy politicians who became Prime Minister of Italy and Chancellor of Germany respectively. The third reason was to rubbish the U.S. Electoral system and her often internationally acclaimed democratic system.

In order to boost Trump’s chances in the election, the report stated that Russian military intelligence (GRU) released information from the hacked emails to WikiLeaks which repeatedly published to the embarrassment of the Clinton campaign.

According to the report WikiLeaks was carefully selected to publish the hacked emails because of its acclaimed credibility.

Since the Obama administration confirmed Russian culpability in the hacking saga, a number of punitive diplomatic measures were taken penultimate week against Moscow. President Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and seized two property in Maryland and New York believed to be owned by Russians.

The hacking saga may have introduced a new twist in Russian diplomacy and raised the bar in Russo- American relations.

For instance, having “successfully” stopped Clinton, Russia is believed to have begun tracking emails of top officials of the U.S. Government with the view to influencing policy and perhaps influence the next round of presidential election in 2020. Russia is also believed to be applying the same or similar tactics in influencing the outcome of the forthcoming polls in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

There are however, lessons to be learnt from the hacking saga. If America, a technologically advanced country could be so treated by Russia, it’s better imagined the fate of developing countries, who might as well be at the mercy of the advanced countries.

Although the use of spies and secret agents has since the defunct Cold War era being a veritable tool for delivery of foreign policy, the hacking of emails is a new trend in intelligence gathering. This new dimension in espionage has been exacerbated by advancements in information and communications technology, which makes such operations possible even from long distances.

The Internet may have proven a highly convenient method of communication, however, diplomats and those holding key positions in the national governments of nation- states might as well devise ways to ensure security of their internet communications, if the experience of the Democratic Party in the US is anything to go by.

It is heart – warming that President- elect, Donald Trump has hinted of measures to prevent the hacking of emails by foreign agents upon assumption of office. It remains to be seen how effective his measures would be.

In the meantime, cyber war fare may have crept in as yet another tool for delivery of foreign policy goals and one that will remain relevant for some time.

Secret agents hitherto used secret cameras and recording devices, some mounted on birds to gather information. Later on bugging of telephone lines became the most easily used tool of intelligence gathering until the Internet was introduced as a mode of communication.

Russia may have succeeded in penetrating the American society through the hacks but it’s doubtful if the arch rivals would be next time lucky. The way America works, the CIA may have already begun a discreet research to develop anti- hacking devices and software that would frustrate Russian secret agents’ future attempts to launch cyber-attacks on American computer networks.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

