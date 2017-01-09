Ruto and Moi supremacy wars intensify – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Ruto and Moi supremacy wars intensify
Daily Nation
Former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott (left) with Deputy President William Ruto as President Uhuru Kenyatta greets Kanu chairman Gideon Moi during the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too in Uasin Gishu on January 9, 2017. PHOTO | JARED …
Rift Valley political supremacy battle takes centre stage at Mark Too burial
How Mark Too kick-started my political career – Uhuru
SHAME as Ruto and Moi clash heads right before the President
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG