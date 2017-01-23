Ryan Mason has surgery on skull fracture after head clash in Chelsea game
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason underwent surgery on a fractured skull following a sickening clash of heads with Gary Cahill during the first-half of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea. Mason, 25, was said to be in a stable condition following the procedure in a hospital in west London. The former Tottenham player and Cahill collided in Hull’s penalty area 14 …
