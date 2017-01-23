Ryan Mason has surgery on skull fracture after head clash in Chelsea game

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason underwent surgery on a fractured skull following a sickening clash of heads with Gary Cahill during the first-half of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea. Mason, 25, was said to be in a stable condition following the procedure in a hospital in west London. The former Tottenham player and Cahill collided in Hull’s penalty area 14 …

The post Ryan Mason has surgery on skull fracture after head clash in Chelsea game appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

