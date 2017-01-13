Ryan Reynolds named 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year. “And for the first time ever, we’re going to Facebook Live the press conference after the roast,” the famed drama troupe said in a social-media post Friday. “We’re thrilled to present Mr. Reynolds with our Man of the Year award, …
