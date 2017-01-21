Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S. Africa recognises Barrow as Gambia’s legitimate President

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

The South African Government says it recognises Adama Barrow as the legitimate President of The Gambia as tension was rising in his country over the transition of power on Friday Barrow was sworn in as the new president of The Gambia on Jan. 19, 2017 at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal. A candidate…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post S. Africa recognises Barrow as Gambia’s legitimate President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.