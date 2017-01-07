S-South group flays Senate on Lawal, others

By Emma Amaize

A Niger-Delta based group, South-South Crusad-ers for Change, SSCC, yesterday, said the Senate’s allegation against the Secretary to the Federal Government, SGF, Bachir Lawal, and refusal to confirm the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, were orchestrated to obstruct the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement in Warri, Delta state, signed by the president, Erefoluwa Keka, asserted: “The decision to paint SFG, Lawal, black despite his unblemished record that made President Buhari to have closed ties with him, over the years, is targeted at causing bad blood in the President’s kitchen cabinet.”

It described the SGF as a man of impeccable track record and God-fearing, noting: “His explanation that he has since resigned his membership of the company that allegedly handled the clearing contract at the IDP Camp is one that deserves serious attention, instead of trying to assassinate his character.”

