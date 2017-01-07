SA bordering on rogue diplomacy‚ says Pityana – Times LIVE
SA bordering on rogue diplomacy‚ says Pityana
Pityana was speaking in Pretoria at the funeral service for the late Kenyan academic Professor Rok Ajulu. File photo. Image by: Simphiwe Nkwali. Save SA leader and businessman Sipho Pityana on Saturday charged that South Africa was bordering on rogue …
