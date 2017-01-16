SA Hawks on alert as 2 ‘terrorists’ barred – The Herald
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
SA Hawks on alert as 2 'terrorists' barred
The Herald
JOHANNESBURG. – Two suspected terrorists have been prevented from entering South Africa in separate incidents recently, the Hawks said yesterday. In the first incident, a suspected extremist, travelling on a United States passport, via Turkey, was …
