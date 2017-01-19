SA Is On TIME Magazine’s ‘Geopolitical Risks Of 2017’ List – Here’s Why

For many 2016 couldn’t end soon enough, and if you think back to the many (many, many) stumbling blocks South Africa attempted to hurdle last year you’ll know it wasn’t plain sailing for the country.

We weren’t alone on that front, though, because we only managed to wangle our way into 10th spot on TIME’s list.

Eurasia Group president and founder Ian Bremmer, who heads up the political risk consultancy group, has rather predictably put a Trump-run America down as number one.

Here’s TIME:

The world’s sole superpower was once the international trump card, imposing order to force compromise and head off conflict. Now it’s a wildcard, because instead of creating policies designed to bolster global stability, President Trump will use U.S. power overwhelmingly to advance U.S. interests, with little concern for the broader impact. Trump is no isolationist. He’s a unilateralist. Expect a more hawkish–and a much less predictable–U.S. foreign policy. Allies, especially in Europe and Asia, will hedge. Rivals like China and even Russia will test. U.S.-led institutions will lose more of their international clout.

With the help of Fin24, here’s a little more on exactly what the Eurasia Group does:

[The] organisation, headquartered a few blocks from Wall Street in New York, plays an important role as a political science think tank that feeds insights to hedge funds and investors that help them manage their risks and opportunities.

In short – featuring on this list is very far from ideal.

Here’s Bremmer [below], speaking from New York, about how and why we feature:

The events following Zuma’s shock decision to fire Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015 set the scene for a year in which the rand was one of the most volatile currency in the world…

Reflecting on his harsh criticism on Zuma, he said: “Whether or not we offend a politicians’ sensibilities is sort of irrelevant as to what we do as an organisation”… The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th US president on Friday will make South Africa’s role in Africa even more critical, Bremmer explained. “More is going to be on its shoulders going forward,” he said. That’s because America’s role as global leader on trade and security has “been eroding for some time, but with Trump’s election it really falls off the map”. “While the Chinese are doing a lot to invest in infrastructure across Africa, their influence is almost purely economic,” he said. “We don’t yet have a big Chinese peacekeeping role. They are just starting that. Their multi-lateral institutions are pretty weak.” “If you are going to have the ability to deal with bigger challenges in Africa, you are going to have to look for global leaders to do that. “South Africa, while it is no longer the largest economy, certainly has the strongest institutional capability through its corporations, through its governance and foreign policy mechanisms, and through its Brics connections they can make more impact.” “The willingness of the US to say ‘that’s my problem’ is going down,” he said. “I am not sure who else does it. So, clearly its (Africa’s) regional peacekeeping that are going to become far more important and spotlighted.”

Sorry Africa, if you’re looking to our top politicians to show some leadership you’re shit out of luck.

Bremmer has far more to say on the matter, which you can read HERE.

[sources:time&fin24]

