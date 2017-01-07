SA Olympian Caster Semenya Married her Girlfriend Violet Today
Caster Semenya got married to Violet today in Chez Charlene wedding venue in Pretoria, South Africa. The two brides wore both traditional outfits, then Violet changed into a white wedding dress, while Caster wore an embellished top with pants, which she topped with a traditional skirt for a dance. The couple was joined by family […]
