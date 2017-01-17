SA pastor says ‘engine fluid healed church members, cast out diseases’ – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
SA pastor says 'engine fluid healed church members, cast out diseases'
TheCable
Theo Bongani Maseko, a South African pastor, has joined the league of religious leaders who carry out deliverance through unconventional means. Maseko, a pastor at Breath of Christ Ministry, makes use of engine cleaning fluid to “cast out disease and …
Pastor makes congregants drink engine cleaner to 'detect demons'
LISTEN: Prophet peddles engine cleaner cure
Drinking engine fluid saves and heals, says pastor
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG