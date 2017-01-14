Shiraaz Mohamed’s family anxious after news of his alleged abduction – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Shiraaz Mohamed's family anxious after news of his alleged abduction
Eyewitness News
Mohamed has apparently been abducted in Syria, and while Dirco says it cannot yet confirm the kidnapping an NGO says it has begun engagements to establish his whereabouts. South African Photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com.
Family devastated over #ShiraazMohamed's kidnapping
South African photographer abducted in Syria, aid group says
S. African photojournalist kidnapped in Syria
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG