Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shiraaz Mohamed’s family anxious after news of his alleged abduction – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shiraaz Mohamed's family anxious after news of his alleged abduction
Eyewitness News
Mohamed has apparently been abducted in Syria, and while Dirco says it cannot yet confirm the kidnapping an NGO says it has begun engagements to establish his whereabouts. South African Photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed. Picture: Facebook.com.
Family devastated over #ShiraazMohamed's kidnappingIndependent Online
South African photographer abducted in Syria, aid group saysSan Francisco Chronicle
S. African photojournalist kidnapped in SyriaAnadolu Agency
Times LIVE –News24 –East Coast Radio –eNCA
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.