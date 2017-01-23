SA Rugby Clueless Over The Future Of Allister Coetzee As Rassie Rumours Shot Down

That picture above shows Allister trying to tally up the number of Springbok wins since he took control last year.

Shouldn’t be too hard, my friend, it was four wins from 12 matches in what can best be described as a horrific year for Bok rugby.

We wrote earlier this year about what the future holds for Coetzee, which at the time seemed to suggest that SA Rugby were going to hand him a lifeline rather than sack him.

Cue this weekend and some odd statements from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, who seems to have no idea what the plan going forward is.

This from Sport24:

“We’re not sure which way we’re going, whether we’re keeping Allister or not,” said Alexander [pictured below]. “We still have presentations to go through but no formal decision has been made on whether we’re going forward with him or not. “At the end of January we’ll make an announcement on whether we’re keeping him”… “We’re still looking to see if we’ve got the right people in place and, if not, where we can find them,” he said.

“We’re not sure what type of coach we want and what style we want to play. You have to remember that it’s not just one man – it’s a whole coaching team. “There are no quick fixes, we’ve got some seriously big decisions to make. “It’s easy to stay with Allister, [but] we need to make the right decision because whatever we do will impact our [2019] World Cup campaign, which we want to win.”

Um, so what exactly have you been doing these past few months?

Alexander did say that SA Rugby have had five meetings already this year, but it seems like no one wants to take the bull by the horns and make the big calls that are required.

As for who might take over if Coetzee is shown the door:

Alexander also revealed that, almost as if smelling blood in the water, coaches the world over had availed themselves of Coetzee’s job: “A lot of names have come up, a lot of overseas coaches have thrown their hats in the ring and they’ve even got plans [about how to turn the Boks’ fortunes around]. “The agents have been busy…”

So wonderfully vague, which left many hoping that Rassie Erasmus might be the the man to solve our woes.

Not if his agent, quoted in another Sport24 story, has anything to do with it:

…the Erasmus camp dismissed the reports. “We are not aware of it,” Frikkie Erasmus, the former Springbok flanker’s lawyer, [said]. The lawyer insisted that Erasmus won’t head to South Africa to hold talks while he is doing well in Ireland. “He is very happy in Ireland and he doesn’t have the interference there that happens here in South Africa. He has a long stint to go on what is a very good contract.”

Making serious bank and not having to worry about ‘interference’ – sounds like Rassie is a dream that ain’t coming to fruition.

I’m pretty sure most South African rugby fans would be keen to see the back of Coetzee, but opinion might be more divided on who is best to take over.

Whatever the case, I think we can be forgiven for thinking that South African rugby’s governing body should have a more concrete plan in place than they do at present.

Which, apparently, is sweet f*ck all.

[sources:sport24&sport24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

