Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SABC lawyers ‘owe Parliament big time’ – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
SABC lawyers 'owe Parliament big time'
Independent Online
Chairman of the parliamentary ad hoc committee conducting the SABC inquiry Vincent Smith. Picture: Independent Media. Johannesburg – The law firm that advised the SABC on the parliamentary inquiry into its affairs could be in hot water when the ad hoc …
Parliament starts process to appoint new SABC boardTimes LIVE
SABC to take centre stage in parliamentSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.