Sack Lawal, Magu now – New militant group gives Buhari ultimatum
A new militant group, the Niger Delta Warriors, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. It also called for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu. NDW warned that if the duo remained in office after 14 days, youths […]
Sack Lawal, Magu now – New militant group gives Buhari ultimatum
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG