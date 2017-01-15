Pages Navigation Menu

Sack Lawal, Magu now – New militant group gives Buhari ultimatum

A new militant group, the Niger Delta Warriors, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. It also called for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu. NDW warned that if the duo remained in office after 14 days, youths […]

