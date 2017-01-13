Sad! Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima confirms split from husband
It really is over! Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has revealed that her 2014 marriage to Uche Egbuka has ended, and she is now single. The mother-of-three made this revelation in her birthday post on Instagtam. She wrote; “If I told you that I think of you everyday would you believe me? Yes You. All of you …
The post Sad! Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima confirms split from husband appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG