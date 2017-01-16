Sade Adu over the years: Her best photos – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Sade Adu over the years: Her best photos
NAIJ.COM
If there is any musician who still commands respect in the worldwide music industry despite releasing her latest album over six years ago, its Sade Adu. It helps that she is also a very beautiful woman. Sade Adu over the years: Her best photos. Sade …
Sade Adu turns 58: Our love for her is still not ordinary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG