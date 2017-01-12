Sagay: Nigeria may lose $550m ‘Abacha loot’ to U.S.
Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on Thursday said Nigeria risked losing another $550m recovered from the Abacha family to the United States. Sagay disclosed this during a media parley on asset recovery jointly organised by PACAC and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora.
