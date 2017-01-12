SaharaReporters’ Omoyele Sowore Released from Police Custody
Founder and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore has been released from police custody. The online news portal stated this in a tweet on Wednesday night. One Lekan Fatodu, who described himself as a publisher, development advocate, social advocate, among others, had tweeted on Wednesday evening that he got Sowore arrested for criminal defamation, blackmail, and threat […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG