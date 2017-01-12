Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SaharaReporters’ Omoyele Sowore Released from Police Custody

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Founder and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore has been released from police custody. The online news portal stated this in a tweet on Wednesday night. One Lekan Fatodu, who described himself as a publisher, development advocate, social advocate, among others, had tweeted on Wednesday evening that he got Sowore arrested for criminal defamation, blackmail, and threat […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.