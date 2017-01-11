Pages Navigation Menu

SaharaReporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore Reportedly Arrested by Police

Founder and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested. A tweet by one Lekan Fatodu, who describes himself as a publisher, development advocate, social commentator, among others, disclosed this. Fatodu said: “I just got Sowore Omoyele of SaharaReporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career.” Fatodu shared a […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

