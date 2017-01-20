Saido Berahino Completes Transfer To Stoke City

Stoke have completed the signing of Saido Berahino from West Brom.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract and the fee is £12m, which could rise to £15m.

Saido Berahino travelled to Stoke City on Friday night where he agreed personal terms and underwent a medical, before inking a five-year deal.

To @WBA fans, thanks for the support and love you have given me down the years. It's now time for me to move on and make some new memories pic.twitter.com/dTc5Hx725B — Saido Berahino (@SBerahino) January 20, 2017

“It’s no secret that we have been looking to bring Saido to the club for a long time and to suggest that we are pleased to have finally concluded the deal is an understatement,” said Potters chief executive Tony Scholes.

“We’ve signed a young English striker who has already proven his ability in the Premier League.

“After a frustrating period he’s now desperately keen to reignite his career and we look forward to seeing him do that with us.”

