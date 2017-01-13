SALES – An Obligation Of Brand Management

Topically, SALE is an engagement posture with certain individuality that creates the impression of stand-alone phenomenon; a distinct practice with symbolic and direct results, not essentially predicated upon any form of co-operation with any external propellant force, not to mention involvement in any possible form of symbiosis.

SALES, or selling, in all its ramifications, do not stand alone.

Sadly, that grand-rule is lost in so many people and business drivers, leading to quantifiable losses in real financial terms. And to make matters worse, such ‘mistakes’ are not considered as such because of terribly vicious levels of ignorance or inadequate education on the part of the critical stakeholders in business management and economic planning. It’s so much so, that investment of human capital is almost always skewed in the direction of negatives, directly opposite of targeted end or expectation. As a result, job descriptions are wrongly designed, role and system operations are confused and investible funds and time are simply wasted.

SALES as a practice, profession or activity, is dependent upon a complex web of other involvements. As such, to optimise the gains of SELLING as investment, there has to be a deep appreciation of its definition and essence. In-between is the structure of this very important role within the process between product conceptualisation/development and purchase actualisation, to professionally manage its investment, for targeted gains.

SALEis synonymous with SELLING, vending, presentation and offer for use, patronage or engagement, in return for payment. In practical terms, SALE is about exchange for money (exchange of good, service or idea). Essentially, therefore, the immediate focus actualisation for selling is payment. That is why at the point of SALE or selling, attention is on measurable value in real terms. At the point a given brand is considering or focussing on sale, therefore, the centre-point centres on monetary exchange for its offer.

So in corporate settings, organograms are frontal with the place of SALEs. The point of target market engagement, interface between the brand and end-user or the person/institution to pay for its offering. Unfortunately, this focus gets so myopic that planners leave out the build up to the point of measurable vale eventually put up for SALE that the sequence is compromised. In the face of inadequate appropriation of collaborative inputs, therefore, the end-result turns out a ‘short-change’.

As a management practice, sale (selling) is the management of the system of placement, delivery and exchange of consolidated value for payment in exchange for the offered value. Essentially, sales management concerns itself with established system; a method of actualising sales. Sales can be at defined location or on virtual platforms (online retail engagement). Characteristically, the sales manager is challenged with volume and value actualisation. He/she is rated in actual value and volume measurement BECAUSE the offer or offering has been made ready for use. The sales manager, therefore, is concerned with upping on the volume and value he attracts, by certain skills and method of engagement that helps his/her competitiveness at the market place.

The problem, however, is that in Nigeria; it is common-place that establishments misplace priorities with the classification of this role-specific practice with the entire process of brand management and marketing communication. Therefore, we see role description that forces inappropriate professional involvement that blurs the potentials of the misjudged parts of the whole.

That takes us to the place of ADVERTISING.

This piece would rather the term ADVERTISING be seen as an aspect of marketing communication. As with SALE, advertising cannot by itself be a stand-alone. It is a part of a whole, definite in essence and value, and responsible for definite set-targets, and benchmark against which its performance can and should be measured. But if we look at advertising in its fundamental setting, we are most likely to misplace and misrepresent it as has happened to SALE.

Whereas advertising is a definite set of activities, marketing communication is a scientific process of planning that lead up to advertising (as an aspect of its essence). Anybody can provide advertising services, but it takes the expert to engage the scientific process of marketing communication. As with SALE (selling), ADVERTISING is ‘making-known’; a laid-out pattern of activities. To make known, all you need do is engage the methods and infrastructure of mass communication. Hence you see stakeholders at both ends of the market for advertising services either finding difficulty identifying with the difference between advertising and marketing communication, and on the other hand deliberately skew role-relevance for quick and cheap gains. Anybody can place adverts in conventional and innovative media.

Marketing Communication engages the scientific approach of brand development, research and strategic planning, collation, processing & interpretation of market intelligence, competitive analysis, target market definition and profiling, brand positioning (critical brand personality differentiation), brand value & promise definition, creative concept development and campaign planning. It is only from the end-point of the brand management scientific process that advertising and sales come in focus.

There is no brand without a personal individuality; a clear articulation of self, uniqueness, name,value, essence and promise. All of these,put together to form a brand, envelope the offer advertising service provider run with, and the offer the salesman takes to the market to exchange for money. It is marketing communication (Brand Management) process and professionals that deliver on all of the above-stated, ultimately leading unto advertising and sales actualisation. Unfortunately, this market does not seem to identify with these fundamentals. Clients do not know the difference amongst these.

Corporate organisations and brand owners must begin to realign their investment and management structures for proper role articulation for growth-driven involvement. Every brand of product, idea and service requires the services of professional brand managers to succeed, especially in an economy such as ours that is in recession. It is not time to drive down investment in brand management, but the opposite.

Also note, Brand Management (and advertising) are assured ingredients for investment and market growth…especially in times of panic.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

