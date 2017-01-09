Salisu Yusuff: Mikel Right to move to China

Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuff has disclosed that former

Chelsea of England midfielder, John Mikel Obi was right to move to the

Chinese Super League(CSL) judging by his experience with the Stamford

Bridge landlords since the beginning of the season.

Yusuff told SportingLife that it was not proper for Mikel Obi not to

be playing the sport he enjoys regularly and that he would always

support any decision taken by the ex-Lyn Oslo midfielder for him to

play regular football again.

He said the wealth of experience of Mikel Obi would still be needed by

the Eagles and that he won’t be able to give that if he is not playing

regularly for his team.

Yusuff also hinted that he was delighted with the switch of Wilfred

Ndidi to Leicester City of England from the Belgian side, RKC Genk

while asserting that the Eagles’ utility player would be a better

player under Claudio Ranieri in the EPL.

