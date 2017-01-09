Salisu Yusuff: Mikel Right to move to China
Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuff has disclosed that former
Chelsea of England midfielder, John Mikel Obi was right to move to the
Chinese Super League(CSL) judging by his experience with the Stamford
Bridge landlords since the beginning of the season.
Yusuff told SportingLife that it was not proper for Mikel Obi not to
be playing the sport he enjoys regularly and that he would always
support any decision taken by the ex-Lyn Oslo midfielder for him to
play regular football again.
He said the wealth of experience of Mikel Obi would still be needed by
the Eagles and that he won’t be able to give that if he is not playing
regularly for his team.
Yusuff also hinted that he was delighted with the switch of Wilfred
Ndidi to Leicester City of England from the Belgian side, RKC Genk
while asserting that the Eagles’ utility player would be a better
player under Claudio Ranieri in the EPL.
