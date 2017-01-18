Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bollywood icon Salman Khan acquitted of weapons charges – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bollywood icon Salman Khan acquitted of weapons charges
Los Angeles Times
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was acquitted Wednesday of illegal possession of weapons, another victory for an Indian movie icon who has been beset by legal problems. Khan was found not guilty in an incident from 1998, when he was accused of …
Salman Khan's acquittal should raise serious questions about our criminal justice systemFirstpost
Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act casegulfnews.com
From Arms Act to hit-and run case, Salman Khan's many run-ins with the lawThe Indian Express
Al-Arabiya –CTV News –Deccan Herald –Gulf Times
all 341 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.