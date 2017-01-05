Sam Maloney, creator of MORPHiS and DPUSH, shot dead by London Police

Sam Maloney was killed on December 23, 2016 in what was the first fatal London (Canada) police shooting in 17 years. Maloney, a 35 year-old programmer and father of two, was the creator and core developer of MORPHiS, a system for distributed file storage and encrypted messaging. He also invented DPUSH (DMAIL), a decentralized spam resistant … Continue reading Sam Maloney, creator of MORPHiS and DPUSH, shot dead by London Police

The post Sam Maloney, creator of MORPHiS and DPUSH, shot dead by London Police appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

