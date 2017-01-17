Same sex law: US threatens to withdraw visas of NASS members

More revelations have emerged over the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2014, with disclosure by Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu that the United States government had threatened to withdraw the visas of National Assembly members.

Bagudu, who represented Kebbi Central in the sixth and seventh Senate, stressed that the lawmakers dared the American government and passed the bill.

Speaking while declaring open a capacity development retreat in Abuja for members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly on Monday, he harped on the need for lawmakers to represent the values of the electorate.

“When the National Assembly considered the Same Sex Prohibition Bill, American ambassador called the Senate President then, David Mark, and threatened him that members of the National Assembly might lose their visa privileges if that Bill is passed. But that even encouraged all of us more than deterred us.

“That is what I meant by saying you have to know that those who elected you to represent some values and no matter whose ox is gored, those values remain sacrosanct. And you must neither yield nor be intimidated,” he said.

The Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, also criminalises homosexual clubs, associations and organisations, with penalties of up to 14-years imprisonment.

The retreat is organised by the Kebbi State House of Assembly in collaboration with the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS).

The objective of the training is to equip members of the state assembly with the relevant skills and knowledge that will deepen their understanding of the budget process, sharpen the skills of legislators on bills process as well as strengthen the capacity of lawmakers on effective oversight towards achieving shared prosperity and good governance, in her remarks, Ladi Hamalai, director-general of NILS, said.

In his welcome address, Abdulmumin Kamba, speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, said at the end of the training, participants were expected to have enhanced capacity on budget process, improved knowledge of bill process for better engagement with the Executive.

The two-day retreat will also have resource persons speak on a wide range of topics.

