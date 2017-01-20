Sammie Okposo – A Marvelous Thing

Still on the S.W.A.G album release countdown with one song per month, multiple award winning singer and song writer Sammie Okposo is out with the song for January titled – A Marvellous Thing. This is a song thanksgiving, telling of the things God has done. It’s a highlife tune with elements of the Caribbean music, […]

