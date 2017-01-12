Pages Navigation Menu

Samson Atekojo Usman: Ndume: Paying the price of loyalty and empathy

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

ndume

The dramatic removal of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume representing Borno South Senatorial district as Senate leader in the 8th Assembly is undoubtedly an occurrence that cannot be swept under the carpet in a hurry. His emergence as Senate leader in June 2015 a week after the emergence of Senators Bukola Saraki (APC Kwara Central) and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

