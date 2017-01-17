Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung chief faces long day as South Korean court weighs arrest warrant

Jan 17, 2017

Head of Samsung Group, Jay Lee, faces a long day in court as a judge would on Wednesday decide whether he should be arrested for alleged bribery or not. Lee has been in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye’s administration. Investigators questioned Lee for 22 hours last week as a suspect in…

