Samsung Embarks on Share Buyback as Chips Fuel Higher Profit – Bloomberg

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Samsung Embarks on Share Buyback as Chips Fuel Higher Profit
Bloomberg
Samsung Electronics Co.'s profit more than doubled in the last three months of 2016 on robust semiconductor sales and a recovery in its mobile business, giving it enough stamina to buy back 9.3 trillion won ($8 billion) of its own shares. Net income
