Samsung explains (at last) why Galaxy Note 7 phones kept exploding. Hint: It’s the batteries
Samsung revealed the findings of its investigation into why the Galaxy Note 7 overheated and in some cases caught fire at a press event in Korea Monday morning. The issues boiled down to the size and shape of batteries, the company said.
