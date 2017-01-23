Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Samsung explains (at last) why Galaxy Note 7 phones kept exploding. Hint: It’s the batteries

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Samsung revealed the findings of its investigation into why the Galaxy Note 7 overheated and in some cases caught fire at a press event in Korea Monday morning. The issues boiled down to the size and shape of batteries, the company said.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Samsung explains (at last) why Galaxy Note 7 phones kept exploding. Hint: It’s the batteries appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.