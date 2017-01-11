Samsung boss questioned in South Korea corruption probe – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Samsung boss questioned in South Korea corruption probe
BBC News
Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong is being questioned at the prosecutor's office in Seoul as a suspect in South Korea's biggest political corruption scandal. The firm is accused of giving donations to several non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, …
Samsung's Lee Appears for Marathon Questioning in Bribery Probe
Samsung heir quizzed as suspect in Park scandal
Samsung Group chief named a suspect in South Korea political probe
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG