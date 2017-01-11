Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung boss questioned in South Korea corruption probe – BBC News

Samsung boss questioned in South Korea corruption probe
Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong is being questioned at the prosecutor's office in Seoul as a suspect in South Korea's biggest political corruption scandal. The firm is accused of giving donations to several non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, …
Samsung's Lee Appears for Marathon Questioning in Bribery ProbeBloomberg
Samsung heir quizzed as suspect in Park scandalYahoo News
Samsung Group chief named a suspect in South Korea political probeIrish Independent
Reuters –The Guardian –The Register –Business Insider
all 125 news articles »

