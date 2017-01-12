Samsung plotting to upstage iPhone 8 with fold-out device

New report has disclosed that Samsung is planning to unveil a smartphone with panels facing outward upon folding which may be used as a 7-inch tablet when unfolded. Citing a source, the Korean Herald reports Samsung is expected to rollout more than 100,000 of the fold-out devices by the third quarter. Apple is also set…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Samsung plotting to upstage iPhone 8 with fold-out device appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

