Samuel Eto’o Linked With Move To EPL Strugglers Hull City

Former Everton and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o is ready for a return to the Premier League to help Hull City avoid relegation.

The 35-year-old currently leads the line for Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Relegation strugglers are in search of new players this month to ignite their survival bid and the latest to be linked is a former Barcelona superstar.

Goals are something that has been in somewhat short supply during the current campaign for the Tigers, with the signing of a striker something on the majority of Tiger fans’ wishlist for the New Year.

Relegation candidates Hull — the top flight’s lowest scorers with 16 goals after 19 matches – have been alerted.

