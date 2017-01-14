Samuel Eto’o wants Lille move

Cameroon international and Antalyaspor striker Samuel Eto’o is interested in joining Lille this winter.

Les Dogues have ambitious plans for the near future with the new ownership and they are expected to announce Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.

The Argentine might not be the only high-profile name to arrive at Stade Pierre Mauroy this winter as Lille are hot on the trail of former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o.

Les Dogues chiefs have held several conversations with the former Cameroon star at the turn of the year and they have been told the forward is interested in joining the club.

Considering that Eto’o will be out of contract at the end of the season, Lille should be able to secure his signature at a good price.

The 35-year-old still seems capable of performing at a high level, having bagged no fewer than 25 goals in 44 league outings for Antalyaspor.

